Sources: Bills, CB Norman agree to 1-year deal

ESPN Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Bills and cornerback Josh Norman have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with incentives that can reach $8 million, sources confirmed to ESPN.
