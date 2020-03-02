Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Coronavirus sees France v Ireland clash postponed

Sport24.co.za | Coronavirus sees France v Ireland clash postponed

News24 Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
France's home Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus France, USA and Spain get dedicated aerobridges says Sanjeeva Kumar [Video]Coronavirus France, USA and Spain get dedicated aerobridges says Sanjeeva Kumar

Coronavirus France, USA and Spain get dedicated aerobridges says Sanjeeva Kumar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus: French protective mask manufacturer scraps NHS order to keep masks in France [Video]Coronavirus: French protective mask manufacturer scraps NHS order to keep masks in France

Coronavirus: French protective mask manufacturer scraps NHS order to keep masks in France

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

France v Ireland Six Nations match postponed because of coronavirus

Saturday's match between France and Ireland becomes the latest Six Nations fixture to be postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News

Ireland step up preparations for clash with France

Ireland’s squad have returned to training in Dublin in preparation for their Guinness Six Nations clash with Grand Slam-chasing France.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.