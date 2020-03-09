Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mars and WWE expand multiyear partnership to WrestleMania 36 and beyond

Mars and WWE expand multiyear partnership to WrestleMania 36 and beyond

FOX Sports Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Mars and WWE expand multiyear partnership to WrestleMania 36 and beyondMars, Incorporated and WWE expand of their long-standing partnership for 2020 in which Snickers will once again serve as the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Mars and WWE expand multiyear partnership to WrestleMania 36 and beyond https://t.co/NwLVMdnnYI 23 minutes ago

RiderClubMain

RiderClub RT @WNSource: Mars and WWE Expand Multiyear Partnership https://t.co/XZioMopYSs #wwe #mars #snickers 25 minutes ago

itsrealrohit

Rohit Chouhan Mars and WWE Expand Multiyear Partnership https://t.co/j3z9l5zMFk #WWEChamber #chamber #wwechamber #WWE… https://t.co/pRos7qn6AI 30 minutes ago

WNSource

WrestlingNewsSource.Com Mars and WWE Expand Multiyear Partnership https://t.co/XZioMopYSs #wwe #mars #snickers 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.