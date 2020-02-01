Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NFL Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa scheduled to begin full workouts on Monday

NFL Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa scheduled to begin full workouts on Monday

CBS Sports Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Tagovailoa has been in recovery since suffering a dislocated hip this past November
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tua Tagovailoa Gives Health Update At Super Bowl 54 Radio Row [Video]Tua Tagovailoa Gives Health Update At Super Bowl 54 Radio Row

CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with the NFL Draft prospect who could end up being a Miami Dolphin.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:02Published


Tweets about this

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network NFL Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa scheduled to begin full workouts after hip scans come back 'very good' - https://t.co/GzQy5e22rG 7 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb NFL Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa scheduled to begin full workouts on Monday https://t.co/qYNkWjuNpp #sports #feedly 14 hours ago

debswim2010

Deb Bless up 🙌🏼 https://t.co/TxGjz0YboM via https://t.co/kB1xdT7Jim 15 hours ago

MikeyMyers0

Josh Winborn RT @JoeGoodmanJr: Sunday column on Tua Tagovailoa, who is scheduled to begin full workouts on Monday. Everything about the NFL Draft revol… 1 day ago

JoeGoodmanJr

Joseph Goodman Sunday column on Tua Tagovailoa, who is scheduled to begin full workouts on Monday. Everything about the NFL Draft… https://t.co/GZ6sIx0yNQ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.