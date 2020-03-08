Global  

WWE set to have six-pack challenge for SmackDown Women’s title at WrestleMania 36, plus Women’s tag team title news

Monday, 9 March 2020
WWE is just 27 days away from WrestleMania 36 and the card is beginning to get finalised. The main title matches are pretty much all set. We know that Drew McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE title and Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the Universal title. After Elimination Chamber, we know that […]
