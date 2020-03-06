Global  

Juventus impressed by Icardi

SoccerNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Juventus have been impressed by the recent form of Mauro Icardi ever since the forward made the jump from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain on loan. The controversial forward has been at the heart of speculation over his future since long before he left Milan for Paris, and while […]

The post Juventus impressed by Icardi appeared first on Soccer News.
