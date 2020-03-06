Global  

Ederson Moraes Blunder Helps Scott McTominay End Manchester Derby In Favor Of United (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
United beat City in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Sunday by 2-0, courtesy of strikes from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay. While it could be argued whether City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes could have done better with Martial’s opener, McTominay’s goal was 100% his fault. The Brazilian is often lauded for his distribution abilities, […]

The post Ederson Moraes Blunder Helps Scott McTominay End Manchester Derby In Favor Of United (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier League match preview 01:18

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's derby match against Manchester City.

