Indian Wells 2020 cancelled, as tennis takes its first big coronavirus hit

The Sport Review Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The writing was on the wall already in the beautiful Californian region of the Coachella Valley, where one of tennis’s most popular events is held every March. On the eve of the two-week BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the organisers have cancelled the event on the advice of the region’s public […]

The post Indian Wells 2020 cancelled, as tennis takes its first big coronavirus hit appeared first on The Sport Review.
Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 The novel coronavirus has now spread to at least 28 states. As of Saturday morning, there are at least 335 reported cases and 17 deaths in the US. But while one of the three pillars of her 'Be Best' initiative is 'health and well-being of children,' First Lady Melania Trump has been silent on the...

Women in sports: Changing the game [Video]Women in sports: Changing the game

India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm..

Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The...
Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Indian Wells' BNP Paribas Tennis Open

The first major sporting event in the United States has been canceled amid concerns of the coronavirus after a local tested positive for the disease and...
DavidAmoyal

David Amoyal @Fluddan They cancelled South by Southwest festival, Indian Wells tennis tournament in US, all NBA teams are gettin… https://t.co/NaeaxP2MC9 4 minutes ago

RintoulAnne

Bananarepublic @realDonaldTrump Might want to tell that to pro tennis. They just cancelled a major tournament (Indian Wells in Cal… https://t.co/4oW4CWOW7f 7 minutes ago

sweetkeet

Heather R. They just cancelled the BNP Paribas Indian Wells tennis matches. YIKES. https://t.co/9ipC5rTWw3 7 minutes ago

detail_tv

Heherson De Luna Sports recap UCLA: 7 game winning streak comes to an end 😭 but still March Madness bound USC: who the heck is Jon… https://t.co/x5f4vrdin5 8 minutes ago

coopersworkshop

coopersworkshop @RaheemKassam Indian Wells tennis cancelled? 10 minutes ago

patrick_darleen

ResisterSister RT @paulwaldman1: Wow, they just cancelled the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the second biggest tennis tournament in America after the… 12 minutes ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @SkyNews: The Indian Wells tennis tournament has been cancelled over #coronavirus concerns https://t.co/Unstcr4iQE 12 minutes ago

barstooltweetss

Barstool Sports Indian Wells (The 'Fifth Tennis Major') Has Been Cancelled Because Of The Coronavirus https://t.co/0HBzwrgDiR https://t.co/0NxsJCiMoF 14 minutes ago

