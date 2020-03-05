Boxing news: Anthony Joshua meets the Queen after giving inspiring speech during Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Anthony Joshua met the Queen of England as he spoke in front of the Royal Family during a service to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday. Britain’s unified heavyweight world champion, who proudly also represents his Nigerian background, was chosen to give a reflection at Westminster Abbey. His speech touched on a number of issues, with […]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finish their final official engagement as Royals. They joined the Queen and senior members of the Royal Family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey...