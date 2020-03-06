Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mary Kom, Amit Panghal qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Zee News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Second-seeded Mary Kom notched up a comfortable 5-0 win over Philippines' Irish Magno in her quarterfinal bout for a ticket to her second Olympic Games and top seed Amit Panghal edged out familiar foe Carlo Paalam of Philippines in a 4-1 split verdict to be assured of his maiden Olympic appearance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mary Kom qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) qualified for Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the Asian Qualifiers' semifinal with a comfortable win over Philippines'...
IndiaTimes

Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom, Amit Pangal look to grab Tokyo berth

Indian boxers MC Mary Kom (51kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg) will look to seek a berth for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth when they enter the ring at...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KtonyjoseMM

K Tony Jose RT @Onmanorama: Second-seeded Mary Kom notched up a comfortable 5-0 win over Philippines' Irish Magno in her quarterfinal bout for a ticket… 3 minutes ago

rohanyadavTOI

Rohan Yadav Mary Kom qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/bs6N1DzWvs https://t.co/eiK7ZAg5Dc 11 minutes ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Mary Kom, Amit Panghal qualify for Tokyo Olympics | Other Sports News https://t.co/seqkTptdDC 13 minutes ago

BrijThornhill

मुसाफिर- “Justice for Nirbhaya” ॐ कृषणाय नम” Six-time world champion Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Simranjjit qualify for Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/c4tTH0aUqz via @timesofindia 14 minutes ago

daysnewspaper

dayspaper.com Six-time world champion Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Simranjjit qualify for Tokyo Olympics - Times of India https://t.co/BoK2tC6kth 23 minutes ago

vikasreddymank1

@vikasreddymank1 Congrats https://t.co/WZr1r7LKtr are a living legend - https://t.co/D1UnxYSG7F 28 minutes ago

otvnews

OTV Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among 3 To Qualify For Olympics; India Dominates Boxing's Asian Qualifiers https://t.co/qJ5T6aSOYr 33 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Mary Kom qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/XWsNztubaL 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.