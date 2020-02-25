DSMWcom Tennis world weighs in on coronavirus cancellation of BNP Paribas Open: ‘Feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone’ https://t.co/H2HLq1n3o5 13 hours ago Times of News Europe Tennis world weighs in on coronavirus cancellation of BNP Paribas Open: ‘Feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone’… https://t.co/OrRzRFtQr8 14 hours ago RamZar Tennis world weighs in on coronavirus cancellation of BNP Paribas Open: 'Feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone'… https://t.co/JWxsIlhs4b 16 hours ago 한지민 RT @usatodaysports: "It's very difficult to wrap your head around, I kind of feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone." https://t.co/KQFkAp6WZZ 17 hours ago USA TODAY Sports "It's very difficult to wrap your head around, I kind of feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone." https://t.co/KQFkAp6WZZ 17 hours ago soccerman Tennis world weighs in on coronavirus cancellation of BNP Paribas Open: 'Feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone' From… https://t.co/TOMmNu9bYs 17 hours ago The Breaking News Headlines Tennis world weighs in on coronavirus cancellation of BNP Paribas Open: 'Feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone'… https://t.co/eeCH7HAzZ0 18 hours ago NormanDeArmond RT @MyDesert: Rosie Casals said it's like the 'Twilight Zone' another player said 'I'm shook' as the tennis world reacts to the cancellatio… 19 hours ago