

Recent related news from verified sources 2nd-ranked Gonzaga men advance to WCC title game Joel Ayayi helps Zags get past San Francisco 81-77 in semifinal game in Las Vegas.

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



San Francisco, Gonzaga meet in WCC finals San Francisco and Gonzaga are prepared to face off in the Championship of the WCC tourney

FOX Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this The College Network The College Network Ayayi helps No. 2 Gonzaga outlast San Francisco in WCC semi https://t.co/xlM44MKltr https://t.co/ZyZjFHserF 1 hour ago Black News / History Black Americans Ayayi helps No. 2 Gonzaga outlast San Francisco in WCC semi https://t.co/OMPewLEREy https://t.co/omderZ2ywH 3 hours ago