Ronaldinho lawyers push for footballer's release over fake passport scandal

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Lawyers for Brazilian football great Ronaldinho are trying to organize a hearing to get him temporarily released from detention for allegedly entering Paraguay with a fake passport, defense sources told AFP on Monday. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were arrested on Friday and held in pre-trial detention in Asuncion for...
News video: Ronaldinho appears in court

Ronaldinho appears in court 00:32

 Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was in court on Saturday facing trial in Paraguay after being accused of entering the country with a fake passport.

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay [Video]Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

PLEASE NOTE UPDATED RESTRICTIONS VIDEO SHOWS: RECENT VIDEO OF RONALDINHO LEAVING POLICE STATION IN PARAGUAY. FILE VIDEO OF RONALDINHO AT CEREMONY TO BE INDUCTED INTO MARACANA STADIUM HALL OF FAME

Lawyers release video of Baltimore County Police officer tossing and arresting elderly woman, chief orders investigation [Video]Lawyers release video of Baltimore County Police officer tossing and arresting elderly woman, chief orders investigation

Lawyers release video of Baltimore County Police officer tossing and arresting elderly woman, chief orders investigation

Sport24.co.za | Ronaldinho lawyers push for footballer's release over fake passport scandal

Lawyers for Brazilian football great Ronaldinho are trying to organize a hearing to get him temporarily released from detention.
News24

Ronaldinho gets blanket, bedding and fast food in jail

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was behind bars on Saturday after being arrested for entering Paraguay on a fake passport, a judge in Asuncion confirmed...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsDaily Star

