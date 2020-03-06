Live: Not interested in toppling MP govt, says BJP

Amid reports of infighting and allegations of poaching, several legislators, including a few ministers from Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Bengaluru. Stay with TOI for the latest developments



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Cong giving me life threats to quit BJP': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak MP BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak alleged that Congress was giving him life threats to leave BJP. He said that there was a lot of pressure on him to quit BJP & join Congress. Pathak said, “If I don't do that,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24Published 2 days ago Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:10Published 4 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this KS MANN MP crisis live: Not interested in toppling govt, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/WcVWFz6mSq 25 minutes ago YONG PITKIN MP crisis live: Not interested in toppling govt, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/ZZ3yJbjqg9 Download the T… https://t.co/gLn1RYwojK 32 minutes ago