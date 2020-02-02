Global  

All-Star SS Lindor, Indians suspend negotiations

ESPN Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Francisco Lindor, 26, who avoided arbitration this offseason, signing a one-year, $17.5 million deal, will be a free agent after the 2021 season and now that talks have broken, he's focused simply 'on winning.'
