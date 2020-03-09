Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United are capable of overhauling Leicester City in the remaining months of the Premier League season. The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to bolster their top-four hopes. Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sealed three points for […]



