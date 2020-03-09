Champions League: Attack on mind as Tottenham face RB Leipzig

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Leipzig for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday looking for their first win in five matches, a run which began with a 1-0 defeat in the first leg. The narrow margin of Leipzig's victory belied the huge difference in quality that night, when the German team could easily have scored... 👓 View full article

