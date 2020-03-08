Global  

Cheltenham Festival 2020: Rachael Blackmore on 'unbelievable position'

BBC Sport Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
From plans to be a vet to becoming Ireland's second female professional jump jockey - Rachael Blackmore on Cheltenham hopes and the 'big deal' of a woman winning the Gold Cup.
Rachael Blackmore: The female jockey with a serious shot at being crowned top rider at Cheltenham Festival 2020

After a breakthrough 2019 for female jockeys, Rachael Blackmore could well be the story of this Cheltenham Festival. Last year saw history made at Prestbury Park...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Stroud Life

Tweets about this

TheRealStroud94

Charlie Stroud RT @bet365: - Unbeaten in eight races - Three Grade 1s in a row - Irish Champion Hurdle winners - Cheltenham Festival winners 💙 Honeysuckl… 17 minutes ago

FootyBetsandNe1

Footy Bets and Stuff RT @SunSport: Honeysuckle wins the Mares’ Hurdle under the fantastic Rachael Blackmore 🍯 A memorable double on the day for Henry De Bromh… 20 minutes ago

SunSport

Sun Sport Honeysuckle wins the Mares’ Hurdle under the fantastic Rachael Blackmore 🍯 A memorable double on the day for Henr… https://t.co/ohXs7YgnNy 22 minutes ago

webb_bernie

Bernie webb Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore winner of the Mares Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival...... Brilliant https://t.co/yI6PulKVU9 22 minutes ago

BritishGQ

British GQ The key story could be the burgeoning career of Rachael Blackmore. Arguably the greatest female jockey of her gener… https://t.co/PHpkl4DQjC 24 minutes ago

bet365

bet365 Rachael Blackmore turned professional in 2015. She won her first Grade 1 at last year's Cheltenham Festival. Sh… https://t.co/m8P9AhE8O8 33 minutes ago

Betfred

BETFRED 👌 | It is a winner for Rachael Blackmore on Day One of the Cheltenham Festival! 🧐 | Check out our LIVE blog to rea… https://t.co/XHmMl3eL7i 35 minutes ago

BetsOnRacing

Bets On Racing - Unbeaten in eight races - Three Grade 1s in a row - Irish Champion Hurdle winners - Cheltenham Festival winners… https://t.co/EtI8aFK3rw 38 minutes ago

