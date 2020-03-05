Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Charlton chief Matt Southall responds to Tahnoon Nimer as club's future is plunged into doubt

Charlton chief Matt Southall responds to Tahnoon Nimer as club's future is plunged into doubt

Football.london Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Charlton chief Matt Southall responds to Tahnoon Nimer as club's future is plunged into doubtCharlton chief Matt Southall has responded to Tahnoon Nimer following a number of allegations aimed towards him and his threatening to take legal action against the businessman
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Charlton chairman accuses majority shareholder of not providing a ‘single penny’

New Charlton chairman Matt Southall has accused majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer of not investing “a single penny of the promised funds” since they...
Belfast Telegraph

Jonathan Leko: Charlton chairman Matt Southall 'saddened' by forward's statement

Charlton chairman Matt Southall says he is "saddened" by Jonathan Leko's statement questioning the sport's reaction to racism.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Charlton chief Matt Southall responds to Tahnoon Nimer as club's future is plunged into doubt: https://t.co/MTeg8X6Ukz 42 minutes ago

Football_LDN

football.london Chaos is ensuing at The Valley. Here is Charlton Executive Chairman Matt Southall's extraordinary response to Tahn… https://t.co/AL9IQNERgL 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.