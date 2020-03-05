You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Charlton chairman accuses majority shareholder of not providing a ‘single penny’ New Charlton chairman Matt Southall has accused majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer of not investing “a single penny of the promised funds” since they...

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago



Jonathan Leko: Charlton chairman Matt Southall 'saddened' by forward's statement Charlton chairman Matt Southall says he is "saddened" by Jonathan Leko's statement questioning the sport's reaction to racism.

BBC Sport 5 days ago





Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Charlton chief Matt Southall responds to Tahnoon Nimer as club's future is plunged into doubt: https://t.co/MTeg8X6Ukz 42 minutes ago football.london Chaos is ensuing at The Valley. Here is Charlton Executive Chairman Matt Southall's extraordinary response to Tahn… https://t.co/AL9IQNERgL 1 hour ago