Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Andy Flower to coach St Lucia Zokus in Caribbean Premier League

Andy Flower to coach St Lucia Zokus in Caribbean Premier League

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
After being named assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab, Andy Flower has now been named head coach of Caribbean Premier League team St Lucia Zokus. The team was sold to KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited -- owners of Kings XI Punjab -- last month.

Flower has had quite a prolific career as coach. After being in charge with England...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fowler keen to manage in Premier League [Video]Fowler keen to manage in Premier League

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has ambitions of managing in the Premier League but is enjoying his current role as head coach of Brisbane Roar.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby [Video]Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Andy Flower appointed assistant coach of Kings XI Punjab

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kings XI Punjab have appointed former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower as its assistant coach. Flower had helped...
Mid-Day

Andy Cole claims Manchester United are ‘a few years behind’ Liverpool and Man City but says return to Premier League glory isn’t far away

Manchester United are ‘a few years behind’ Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Red Devils legend Andy Cole. The Red Devils have stuttered in every...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HamaadKaleem

Hamaad Kaleem RT @Zouksonfire: Welcome Andy Flower- Our new COACH! Read more: https://t.co/WZXnToGmuA https://t.co/yuSMM4Y1wU 23 minutes ago

RizwanH40818952

cricket lover RT @_cricingif: Andy Flower has been named the new head coach of St Lucia Zouks for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League h… 53 minutes ago

_cricingif

Cricingif Andy Flower has been named the new head coach of St Lucia Zouks for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier L… https://t.co/iPmUJiRElE 3 hours ago

NilNews4

Nil News IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab assistant coach Andy Flower to coach St Lucia Zouks https://t.co/VnaUTD8wvI https://t.co/JBYFGmhSPu 4 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY CPL 2020: Andy Flower to Coach St Lucia Zokus in Caribbean Premier League https://t.co/9CBANAMaJM #CPL2020… https://t.co/3FWovzEsw8 4 hours ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab assistant coach Andy Flower to coach St Lucia Zouks https://t.co/mVtroZUJF8 #andyflower… https://t.co/kvAndxfOoJ 5 hours ago

RaghavS49394362

Raghav Sharma Andy Flower named St Lucia Zouks head coach after Kings XI Punjab tie-up https://t.co/vG3j75wONp https://t.co/h1dXAdYrcB 6 hours ago

ipl2020feed

IPL 2020 updates RT @CricHeadK: Andy Flower named the new coach of Lucia Zouks for the upcoming #CPL season. He is now, Head coach in Multan Sultan, Assista… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.