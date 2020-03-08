Spurs budget limited without Champions League – Levy Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that a potential lack of Champions League football next season would have significant consequences all-round, including the funds intended for new signings. With nine games left to play, Spurs currently sit in eight place, seven points off top four. As quoted by the Evening Standard, Levy spoke to […]



The post Spurs budget limited without Champions League – Levy appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy makes Champions League statement ahead of summer transfer window Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was speaking with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust and made an admission about the Champions League and the club's...

Football.london 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this