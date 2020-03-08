Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Spurs budget limited without Champions League – Levy

Spurs budget limited without Champions League – Levy

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that a potential lack of Champions League football next season would have significant consequences all-round, including the funds intended for new signings. With nine games left to play, Spurs currently sit in eight place, seven points off top four. As quoted by the Evening Standard, Levy spoke to […]

The post Spurs budget limited without Champions League – Levy appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy makes Champions League statement ahead of summer transfer window

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy makes Champions League statement ahead of summer transfer windowTottenham chairman Daniel Levy was speaking with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust and made an admission about the Champions League and the club's...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.