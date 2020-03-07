Global  

'Harmed' - Aston Villa boss reflects on the big job he now faces after Leicester City defeat

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Leicester City vs Aston Villa reaction | Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy were both at the double as Villa were swept aside.
News video: Smith post-match v Leicester

Smith post-match v Leicester 03:02

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith gives his reaction to his teams disappointing 4-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Rodgers: We were back to our best [Video]Rodgers: We were back to our best

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says that his team were back to the levels they were producing at the start of the season and also signalled goalscorers Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes for praise..

Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa [Video]Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson will be in the Monday Night Football studio for Leicester City vs Aston Villa.

'Had enough' - Aston Villa fans tell us where it's going wrong after Leicester City battering

Leicester City 4 Aston Villa 0 | Villans have called for changes after a gutting loss last night
'Just didn't look the same' - Pundit's big injury fear for Aston Villa ahead of Leicester City clash

Leicester City vs Aston Villa: Former striker Darren Bent fears that Villa captain Jack Grealish might be carrying an injury ahead of Monday night's return to...
