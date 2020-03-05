Global  

‘I will win trophies at Tottenham’ – Jose Mourinho responds to critics and insists he will bring home silverware as Spurs manager

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has insisted he WILL win trophies as Tottenham Hotspur manager as the coach responded to his critics. The Special One has been facing claims his best days are behind him due to Spurs’ recent decline in performances and results under his tutelage. There have been suggestions Mourinho has been ‘left behind’ by modern […]
News video: Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season

Jose Mourinho: Bergwijn unlikely to play this season 01:23

 Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Steven Bergwijn to play again this season as the club's injury crisis continues to escalate. The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley and head coach Mourinho believes the injury is bad enough to keep him out for...

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho [Video]We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:49Published

Mourinho annoyed by first half display [Video]Mourinho annoyed by first half display

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho explains his decision to make two substitutions at half-time during their 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:45Published


Damning stats show Jose Mourinho is Tottenham’s worst manager since Juande Ramos – with win ratio UNDER 50 per cent

A layman could tell you Jose Mourinho is really struggling at Tottenham, but the statistics are even more damning about the Portuguese’s reign in charge of...
talkSPORT

Mauricio Pochettino could make shock Tottenham return with Jose Mourinho ‘running out of excuses’, claims Jamie O’Hara

Jamie O’Hara has told talkSPORT he is ‘sick and tired’ of Jose Mourinho’s excuses for Tottenham’s dreadful form and believes axed manager Mauricio...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

