Wolfman. ⚽🇪🇺#Notmyprimeminister Coronavirus: Champions League and Europa League 'to be suspended by UEFA after round-of-16 matches' due to COVID-19 https://t.co/sDfkzaUuY9 14 seconds ago Zlatanism RT @DeadlineDayLive: UEFA are seriously considering suspending the Champions League and Europa League after the round of 16 matches are don… 29 seconds ago Steve Fall RT @talkSPORT: Champions League and Europa League could be SUSPENDED by UEFA due to coronavirus outbreak, claim new reports from Spain. h… 2 minutes ago deanparis RT @City_Chief: 📰| UEFA are seriously considering suspending the Champions League and Europa League after the round of 16 matches are done… 2 minutes ago talkSPORT Champions League and Europa League could be SUSPENDED by UEFA due to coronavirus outbreak, claim new reports from S… https://t.co/7rQ5OgNR6S 4 minutes ago ⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ UEFA considers suspending Champions League and Europa League due to coronavirus https://t.co/bHlxlFui3e #THFC #COYS 5 minutes ago Liverpool News UEFA considers suspending Champions League and Europa League due to coronavirus https://t.co/xPg8RoIuUo #lfc 5 minutes ago