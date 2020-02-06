Sport24.co.za | No plans to postpone or cancel Wimbledon

Global  

News24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Wimbledon organisers say the grass-court tournament will go ahead as planned this year despite the threat of the coronavirus outbreak.
Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in [Video]

Real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in

A real life BFG who stands at a staggering 7ft 1in struggles to fit in aeroplane seats - but drives around in a TINY smart car.Towering Lydon Sutcliffe, 32, makes his colleagues laugh each morning when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Fan power fuelling AFC Wimbledon return [Video]

Fan power fuelling AFC Wimbledon return

Work on a new stadium is progressing well and AFC Wimbledon fans are doing all they can to raise funds for the project at their old site of Plough Lane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:18Published

Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to professional tennis

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova has announced her plans to return to international tennis after a break of three years. The highest-ranked...
Mid-Day

DunlopTennisSA

DunlopTennisSA RT @Sport24news: No plans to postpone or cancel Wimbledon https://t.co/D3KSFXjs6P https://t.co/zQuzdmE1jg 1 week ago

Sport24news

Sport24 No plans to postpone or cancel Wimbledon https://t.co/D3KSFXjs6P https://t.co/zQuzdmE1jg 1 week ago

