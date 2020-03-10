Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announces he has coronavirus

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announces he has coronavirus

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus. The Greek businessman, who also owns Olympiakos, revealed on social media that he has contracted the deadly disease and is following all the necessary measures to combat it. Marinakis, 52, was in attendance for Forest’s Championship game against Millwall last Friday, along with […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Olympiacos owner has coronavirus

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been revealed.
Express and Star

Nottingham Forest owner reveals he has coronavirus with Bristol City set to face play-off rivals in 12 days

Nottingham Forest owner reveals he has coronavirus with Bristol City set to face play-off rivals in 12 daysBristol City make the trip to the City Ground later this month
Bristol Post


Tweets about this

DiamondTimelord

Mark (Mr Bee) RT @danielstorey85: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis - who was at the home game on Friday - has announced that he has the Corona… 9 seconds ago

JoshCooper__

Josh Cooper RT @indykaila: Breaking: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis - who was at the home game on Friday - has announced that he has the C… 11 seconds ago

baffaibrahim9

Red Devils champion!!!!!! RT @TheSunFootball: Nottingham Forest owner confirms he has coronavirus https://t.co/m2xdGKc423 https://t.co/LyalkbAo5R 19 seconds ago

fernandeztoheeb

Adun-Adebowale Evangelos Marinakis is the owner Nottingham forest & Olympiakos. The latter, who Marinakis is very close with are d… https://t.co/b6nBZwEqnB 20 seconds ago

Mstephano_

Mstephano RT @Forty_Bet: BREAKING: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced that he has the Coronavirus. He also owns Olympiakos Pi… 26 seconds ago

willbeck86

Will Beck 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has contracted coronavirus https://t.co/Q5DEVE1RP9 via https://t.co/iD0RSwUme8 27 seconds ago

rkpstfc30

Ross Poole STFC RT @talkSPORT: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he has coronavirus. He attended #NFFC's game vs Millwall on Friday.… 29 seconds ago

LangdaleLad

LangdaleLad RT @MailSport: Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis reveals he has been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/hznDuwm8xV https://t… 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.