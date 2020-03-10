Henderson rues luck as Altior is ruled out of Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The two-time champion missed the chance of a third Cheltenham Festival win after he went lame in the lead up to racing at Cheltenham. 👓 View full article

