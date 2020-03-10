Nott’m Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis confirms he has Coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he is suffering from Coronavirus, in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.



