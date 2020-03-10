Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket'

F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket'

Autosport Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Haas driver Romain Grosjean says the current competitive differences between Formula 1 cars is like "asking Roger Federer to go with a ping-pong racket to Roland Garros"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpeedFOne

Formula 1 #F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' https://t.co/4mCbq4zaPh #Formula1 https://t.co/nq3W44t4Jn 5 days ago

GPedition

GP Edition F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' https://t.co/OvKANww00b 6 days ago

_F1_NEWS

F1ニュース F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' - https://t.co/918OuYrLk2 https://t.co/bGHvSRvh76 https://t.co/5boAIUTJ53 6 days ago

mjackson918

Lord Jackson F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' - https://t.co/y6tAIhKQlL 1 week ago

ClayGErickson

Clay Erickson F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' https://t.co/5lPgJIRegD https://t.co/mpwZMR97S0 1 week ago

miniautonews

Mini Auto News F1 News - F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' https://t.co/h8ZAj8aAh8 1 week ago

F1NewsTweets

F1 News Tweets F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' https://t.co/2QVaPuuIqY 1 week ago

jnafpas

jnafpas F1 car gaps like 'asking Federer to play with ping-pong racket' https://t.co/pd5blbgMQi https://t.co/zrtO7hFurr 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.