Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham Festival

Stroud Life Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham FestivalHe'd seen Shiskin claim the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but the icing on the cake for Day One for Nicky Henderson was the unprecedented eighth Unibet Champion Hurdle with Epatante.
