Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham Festival

Gloucestershire Echo Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Girl power as Epatante makes Champion Hurdle history for Henderson at Cheltenham FestivalHe'd seen Shiskin claim the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle but the icing on the cake for Day One for Nicky Henderson was the unprecedented eighth Unibet Champion Hurdle with Epatante.
Cheltenham Festival: Epatante dominates to win Champion Hurdle

The 2-1 favourite Epatante wins the Champion Hurdle for jockey Barry Geraghty, trainer Nicky Henderson and owner JP McManus.
Geraghty admits he never expected Champion Hurdle win at Cheltenham Festival

Geraghty admits he never expected Champion Hurdle win at Cheltenham FestivalEpatante became only the fifth mare to win the Champion Hurdle in the history of Cheltenham
