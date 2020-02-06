Global  

Sport24.co.za | Atalanta fans told to watch Champions League clash at home on TV

News24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Bergamo mayor Giorgio Gori has urged Atalanta fans to stay at home to watch their team's Champions League match in Valencia.
News video: Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game.

Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game. 01:29

 RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelmann says that having the club's fans at their Champions League match against Tottenham will spur them on

Valencia fans defy coronavirus advice as they swarm the Mestalla for Atalanta tie

Valencia fans defy coronavirus advice as they swarm the Mestalla for Atalanta tieValencia's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Atalanta tonight is being played behind closed doors, but home fans ignored advice and gathered outside...
Daily Star

Champions League clash between Valencia vs Atalanta will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak

Valencia will play their Champions League last-16 tie with Atalanta behind closed doors to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus. The LaLiga club have a 4-1...
talkSPORT Also reported by •ESPNBBC Sport

