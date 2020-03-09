Global  

Browns' JC Tretter named new NFLPA president ahead of all-important CBA vote

CBS Sports Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
There's new leadership in place as the NFLPA gets ready to vote on the CBA proposal
Browns' Tretter elected as new NFLPA president

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter has been elected as the new president of the NFL Players Association, the union announced Tuesday.
ESPN

NFLPA pushes vote deadline to Saturday night

The NFLPA has pushed back the deadline for players to cast their vote on the new CBA proposal from Thursday night to Saturday night.
ESPN


