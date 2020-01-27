Canadians on PGA Tour not changing plans as coronavirus spreads

The record five Canadians playing this week at The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event, are trying to not let the health crisis impact what they're doing on the course.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists A number of Indonesian residents in the tourist city of Bukittinggi, West Sumatra attempt to reject the arrival 168 Chinese tourists by blocking the exit of the Novotel hotel, as fears surrounding the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:33Published on January 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources PGA Tour has no planned schedule changes amid coronavirus outbreak The PGA Tour has no plans to make any schedule changes amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak but has established new protocols in a bid to protect...

Reuters 1 week ago





Tweets about this