Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Two NFL teams propose adding a 'sky judge'

Two NFL teams propose adding a 'sky judge'

ESPN Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Two NFL teams have proposed the addition of a booth umpire to each officiating crew for the 2020 season. None of the seven proposals from teams for rule changes have been vetted or endorsed yet by the competition committee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two CO Teams Could Be In NCAA March Madness [Video]Two CO Teams Could Be In NCAA March Madness

Two CO Teams Could Be In NCAA March Madness

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 05:08Published

TV & Digital Ad Teams Must Come Together: Hulu’s Davidov [Video]TV & Digital Ad Teams Must Come Together: Hulu’s Davidov

SAN JUAN, PR -- Despite the apparent coming-together of television and digital video advertising, ad buyers are still too often divided in two two teams, according to one publisher hoping for change...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FauxMcCaskey

Faux George McCaskey I fully endorse this! https://t.co/oDoj3DsfRE 36 minutes ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Two NFL teams propose adding 'sky judge' to officiating crews - https://t.co/yLYgahCqhn 37 minutes ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus Two #NFL teams propose adding a 'sky judge' https://t.co/qPxJPwFlYR https://t.co/IMQKdFt2eH 42 minutes ago

jakehouska

AYAHOU$KA ☻ The only "sky judge" I'm interested in is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. https://t.co/eAoJuWIDMo #NFLTwitter 51 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Two NFL teams propose adding a 'sky judge' https://t.co/01KAfgjoEB 1 hour ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Two NFL teams propose adding a 'sky judge' https://t.co/xW9kq4c8I6 https://t.co/aI9M6OLESM 1 hour ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet Two NFL teams propose adding ‘sky judge’ to officiating crews https://t.co/8EtOkAk3uk 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News Two NFL teams propose adding a 'sky judge' https://t.co/xYpG4GHj22 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.