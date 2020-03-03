Global  

MP turmoil: Will fight on, says CM Kamal Nath

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
With the Kamal Nath government teetering on the edge, the mood was grim but combative at the Congress legislative party meeting at chief minister Kamal Nath's residence.
'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt' [Video]'Told MLAs to take 'free money': Kamal Nath's jibe on 'BJP's poaching attempt'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on alleged poaching by BJP in the state. Kamal Nath said that the MLAs have informed him about BJP offered them money. Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya..

Told MLAs to take free money Kamal Nath on BJP trying to buy Congress legislators [Video]Told MLAs to take free money Kamal Nath on BJP trying to buy Congress legislators

Told MLAs to take free money Kamal Nath on BJP trying to buy Congress legislators

MP turmoil: Will fight on, says CM Nath after 98 MLAs attend meet

With the Kamal Nath government teetering on the edge, the mood was grim but combative at the Congress legislative party meeting at chief minister Kamal Nath's...
IndiaTimes

Digvijaya Singh teams up with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to steer Congress out of crisis

Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh cancelled all his engagements and landed here on Friday morning to firefight alongside CM Kamal Nath. "On the orders of chief...
IndiaTimes

