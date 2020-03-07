Global  

Ric Bucher: KD and Kyrie aren’t toxic — Kenny Atkinson wasn’t doing good in end game situations

FOX Sports Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Ric Bucher: KD and Kyrie aren’t toxic — Kenny Atkinson wasn’t doing good in end game situationsAfter the Brooklyn Nets' head coach Kenny Atkinson was fired this week, reports emerged that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were directly responsible for Kenny's termination. Hear what Ric Bucher has to say about the firing.
News video: Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part Ways

Brooklyn Nets, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson Part Ways 00:26

 The Brooklyn Nets have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson.

The NBA world doesn't really know what to make of Kenny Atkinson's half-firing, half-resignation

The NBA world doesn't really know what to make of Kenny Atkinson's half-firing, half-resignationApparently, the end of Kenny Atkinson's tenure in Brooklyn was a combination of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wanting him out, and Atkinson wanting himself out.
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless: 'Ty Lue is made to coach KD and Kyrie, and they are not easy to coach'

Skip Bayless: 'Ty Lue is made to coach KD and Kyrie, and they are not easy to coach'Skip Bayless explains why he thinks Tyronn Lue would make a good coach for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn after the Nets fired head coach Kenny...
FOX Sports


