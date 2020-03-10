Morgan Rielly returns to Maple Leafs' lineup in midst of recent slump Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have defenceman Morgan Rielly back in their lineup tonight when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CBC Toronto Morgan Rielly returns to Maple Leafs' lineup in midst of recent slump https://t.co/GT8OyDDorh https://t.co/JsPm8uJhfb 12 minutes ago sportcentar.info Morgan Rielly returns to Maple Leafs’ lineup in midst of recent slump https://t.co/DokDeAyUEI 37 minutes ago leaftweets Morgan Rielly returns to Maple Leafs' lineup in midst of recent slump https://t.co/3liXkwXw12 50 minutes ago Mehedi Hasan Morgan Rielly returns to Maple Leafs' lineup in midst of recent slump https://t.co/vITGBepmvo https://t.co/U5qwjP2r5Z 51 minutes ago luke fox RT @lukefoxjukebox: "I’m a bad scout. I can’t really put my finger on it, to be honest with you, but I think that a big part of it is work… 1 hour ago Adam Gretz Stuff from today. Pressure on Leafs https://t.co/Ppl1Mn33HE Rielly returns https://t.co/nlGH94dmsO Mrazek return… https://t.co/aipi0lzGyB 1 hour ago luke fox "I’m a bad scout. I can’t really put my finger on it, to be honest with you, but I think that a big part of it is w… https://t.co/Wa5yliqHNN 4 hours ago Canadanewsmedia Morgan Rielly returns as Toronto Maple Leafs face Tampa Bay Lightning - TSN has been published on Canada News Media… https://t.co/X51mzBku8Q 4 hours ago