Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Opinion: U.S. Soccer insults all women with its condescending response in equal pay lawsuit

Opinion: U.S. Soccer insults all women with its condescending response in equal pay lawsuit

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
US Soccer claims in equal pay legal filing that women's World Cup isn't as competitive as men's version -- disregarding the four USWNT Cup titles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Looking Back At The First National Women’s Conference [Video]Looking Back At The First National Women’s Conference

Throughout the mid-20th century, groups of women around the world were fighting for change. In what came to form the Women’s Liberation Movement, women united to demand equal pay, equal..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Women in football continue fight for equal pay [Video]Women in football continue fight for equal pay

We hear from the women fighting for equal pay in football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

USSF offers women same pay as men for matches it controls

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation says it has offered the women’s national team equal pay to male counterparts for matches under USSF control but...
Seattle Times

US Soccer says men's team carries 'more responsibility' than women's team amid fight for equal pay

Federation also argued a 'higher level of skill' is required by male players
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.