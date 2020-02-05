Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Shaquille O'Neal says Devin Booker must 'make it work' when debating if Phoenix Suns' all-star has enough help

Shaquille O'Neal says Devin Booker must 'make it work' when debating if Phoenix Suns' all-star has enough help

azcentral.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash sat one-on-one with Suns current all-star Devin Booker to talk about being face of the franchise and more.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NIGHTMARE DOG! New Suns 2019 Menu - ABC15 Digital [Video]

NIGHTMARE DOG! New Suns 2019 Menu - ABC15 Digital

What's on the Nightmare Dog? Plus a new burger every month of the season!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Booker, Rubio help Suns race past Giannis-less Bucks

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 20 of his 36 points in Phoenix’s 47-point first quarter and the Suns beat the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 140-131 on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsReuters

Booker and Phoenix visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard and Devin Booker face off in a matchup of two of the league's best scorers when Portland and Phoenix take the court
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.