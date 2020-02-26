Global  

Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1
News video: NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Maple Leafs 3/09/2020

NHL Highlights | Lightning @ Maple Leafs 3/09/2020 02:35

 Extended highlights of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Lightning 2/25/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Lightning 2/25/2020

Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Tampa Bay Lightning

Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Lightning 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Preview: Lightning looking to bounce back as road trip continues against Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to bounce back Tuesday night when they take on Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
