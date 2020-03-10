Manchester City vs Arsenal postponed as Gunners players are forced to self-isolate after Olympiakos owner tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as the Gunners revealed a number of players have been forced to self-isolate as a precaution against coronavirus. Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, has tested positive for Covid-19 – and his Greek side visited the Emirates on February 27. […] 👓 View full article

