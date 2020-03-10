Global  

Manchester City vs Arsenal postponed as Gunners players are forced to self-isolate after Olympiakos owner tests positive for coronavirus

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as the Gunners revealed a number of players have been forced to self-isolate as a precaution against coronavirus. Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, has tested positive for Covid-19 – and his Greek side visited the Emirates on February 27. […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:18

 Here is a look at all of the key statistics behind Manchester City's forthcoming Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Big 12 taking precautions limits media access to players, coaches [Video]Big 12 taking precautions limits media access to players, coaches

The Big 12 is implementing extra precautions to keep players and coaches safe amid the coronavirus threat. Locker rooms will be closed to the media.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester City v Arsenal postponed after coronavirus contact

Manchester City's Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner...
Reuters India

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match postponed over coronavirus fears

Manchester City's Premier League match with Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed as a "precautionary measure" over coronavirus fears.
BBC Sport

