Nicolas Deslauriers lights up Sens with record-setting natural hat trick for Ducks

Nicolas Deslauriers scored the fastest hat trick in Anaheim history, Ryan Miller made 40 saves and the Ducks rolled to a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.



FOX Sports 40 minutes ago



