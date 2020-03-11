"He'll cost" - Phil Hay names price Leeds could pay for Jean-Kevin Augustin this summer

The Athletic's Phil Hay reveals the price Leeds United will have to pay if they want to sign loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin permanently this summer.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources "Typical FA that", "Just awful" - Phil Hay news has lots of Leeds fans talking Phil Hay's tweet on the Premier League and EFL's decision to suspend action until the end of April has got lots of Leeds United fans talking.

Football FanCast 20 hours ago



Phil Hay provides latest update on Leeds' situation at Thorp Arch The Athletic's Phil Hay reveals the first-team are training as usual but the U18s have been sent home amid health concerns.

Football FanCast 4 days ago





Tweets about this