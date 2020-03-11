Preview: Heat aim to secure postseason spot in matchup against Hornets Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Miami Heat can wrap up a spot in the postseason when they take on Terry Rozier III and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. 👓 View full article



Recent related news from verified sources Hornets top Heat 109-98, as NBA shutdown looms MIAMI (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego thought it would be a rallying cry of sorts for the Hornets to not let the Miami Heat clinch a playoff spot on their...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





