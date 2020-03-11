Global  

Schalke interested in Krul

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Bild, German side Schalke are interested in the possibility of signing Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul. With Alexander Nubel set to make the jump over to Bayern Munich, the hope is that they can convince Krul to leave English football and try his hand in the Bundesliga. Norwich are […]

