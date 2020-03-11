Global  

Skip Bayless: Cowboys will franchise tag Dak Prescott in order to keep Amari Cooper

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Skip Bayless: Cowboys will franchise tag Dak Prescott in order to keep Amari CooperDak Prescott and the cowboys have still not reached a deal, and the ever looming question of Amari Cooper remains unanswered. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the idea of placing a franchise tag on Dak Prescott.
NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Cowboys put franchise tag on Dak Prescott; Amari Cooper still in doubt

We expect Dak Prescott to be a Cowboy all along, but what about Amari Cooper?
CBS Sports

Cowboys put tag on Prescott, clock ticks on deal with Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5...
Seattle Times

