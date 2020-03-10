Global  

Europa League: Manchester United to play LASK behind closed doors

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Manchester United's Europa League last 16, first leg away to LASK Linz in Austria is one of five matches in the competition set to be played behind closed doors on Thursday as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with football on the continent. United confirmed on Tuesday that the decision had been made "following guidance...
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole: Football is nothing without fans

Ole: Football is nothing without fans 01:26

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to the decision to play the first leg of Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie against LASK behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer [Video]Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce looks ahead to his side's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday March 14. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the professionalism and cutting edge displayed by his players as Manchester United romped to victory in front of empty stands at LASK. The coronavirus pandemic saw..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Manchester United Europa League game vs LASK to be played behind closed doors

Manchester United will play their Europa League last-16 first leg away to LASK Linz behind closed doors as Austria attempts to contain the spread of the...
Independent

Manchester United will reimburse fans who bought tickets for LASK fixture to tune of £350 each

Manchester United will reimburse travelling fans £245k in total following news that Thursday’s Europa League clash at LASK will be played behind closed doors....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarESPN

