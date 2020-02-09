Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's preliminary 23-man squad for their opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia. The 32-year-old leads an attack that also includes Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, reports Xinhua news...
Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi have been declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin. The pair tied for first place in voting by the former sports greats who make..
