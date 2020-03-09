Global  

Cobra committee meet over coronavirus with ‘Premier League to go behind closed doors’

Daily Star Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Cobra committee meet over coronavirus with ‘Premier League to go behind closed doors’The coronavirus outbreak is set to see the Premier League forced behind closed doors in order to get the season finished with a meeting happening today over the COVID-19 plans
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak 00:51

 The Premier League has been suspended until April 4, the Football Association has announced. The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled? [Video]

Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled?

A look at some of the sport, news and cultural events cancelled to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
English Premier League suspended over coronavirus [Video]

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport is now in shutdown, including the world's biggest football leagues.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Football Association expected to allow Saturday 3pm TV screenings if coronavirus forces Premier League matches to go behind closed doors

The FA could scrap the Saturday 3pm blackout if Premier League matches are forced to take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. It seems...
talkSPORT

Sport24.co.za | IPL could go 'TV-only' over coronavirus: official

The Indian Premier League could be played behind closed doors because of the new coronavirus.
News24


